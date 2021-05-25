OAKLAND — Struggles at the free throw line bit Oakland once again as the Oakers made just eight of 19 from the charity stripe in a 42-41 Class 2A Central Valley Conference girls basketball loss Tuesday night at the Nut House.
"If we make those, we win the game," said Oakland coach Tristan Ivie, whose Oakers are a collective 22-for-60 from the line through three games. "If we hit our free throws against Lowell (Oakland was 8-for-18 in a 32-24 loss), we're 2-1 right now instead of 0-3."
Ellie Witten had 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead Oakland, which found itself in a 9-4 hole after one quarter before chipping away at the visiting Rams' lead. Tiana Oberman added nine points and Aubry Brownson scored eight, while Johanna Simonson had five steals.
Adelle Otter led Regis (2-1) with 18 points.
Oakland will host Monroe in a CVC game at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Oakers visit Central Linn Saturday.
REGIS (42) — Adelle Otter 18, Silbernagel 9, Stepp 6, Wiltsey 6, Cross 3, Martinez, Pires, Vetter. Totals 13 11-20 42.
OAKLAND (41) — Ellie Witten 14, Oberman 9, Brownson 8, V. Sigl 6, Simonson 4, S. Sigl, Pfaff. Totals 15 8-19 41.
Regis;9;7;11;15;—;42
Oakland;4;6;15;16;—;41
3-point Goals — Regis 5 (Silbernagel 2, Wiltsey 2, Otter 1), Oakland 3 (Witten). Total Fouls — Regis 16, Oakland 17.
