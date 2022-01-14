SUTHERLIN — A pair of freshmen posts helped make it a stress-free night for the Sutherlin High School girls basketball team on Friday.
Madison Huntley scored a career-high 13 points and the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs took a 31-point halftime lead en route to a 65-20 victory over South Umpqua in the Far West League opener at the Dog Pound.
Sutherlin, coming off a 43-33 win over Class 4A Marist Friday at home, improved to 13-1 on the season. South Umpqua, guided by first-year coach Mia Cesena, dropped to 2-6.
"I was happy with our intensity coming out," Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said. "That has been one of our downfalls this year, but we did a good job tonight. We played a lot of zone and worked on a lot of rotations. Our younger girls played well.
"(Sophomore) Paige Edmonson doesn't get a lot of recognition, but she really battles and tonight was able to score more. (Junior) Micah Wicks did a good job of getting everybody involved."
Addyson Clark scored 12 points for Sutherlin, Madison Wagner and Wicks each had 11 and Edmonson chipped in eight points.
Clark and Huntley made all of the Bulldogs' free throws, Clark going 8 of 10 and Huntley 3 of 5.
Violet Richardson was the top scorer for South Umpqua with nine points and Tatum Kelley contributed five.
"South Umpqua played hard the whole game and kept battling, regardless of the score," Grotting said.
The Lancers only managed nine points through quarters before scoring 11 in the fourth.
"Sutherlin is a very talented team," Cesena said. "They have good shooters."
Cesena is working with an inexperienced roster of three seniors, four juniors, one sophomore and two freshmen.
"I saw the girls stick together. They kept their heads up and played hard, and did the best they could," Cesena said. "They've definitely improved from the first day of practice to now."
South Umpqua plays a nonleague game at Glide Saturday. Sutherlin had its game with De La Salle North Catholic Monday in the MLK Showcase in Harrisburg canceled and travels to Brookings-Harbor next Friday for a league contest.
SOUTH UMPQUA (20) — Violet Richardson 9, Kelley 5, Love 4, Donahoe 2, Martin, Woodruff, Pratt, McElmurry, Everett, Copelin, McCaughan. Totals 8 4-6 20.
SUTHERLIN (65) — Madison Huntley 13, Clark 12, Wagner 11, Wicks 11, Edmonson 8, Gill 4, Gary 3, Vermillion 3, Parsons, Gandy, Burdett. Totals 23 11-15 65.
S. Umpqua;2;5;2;11;—;20
Sutherlin;22;16;17;10;—;65
3-Point Shots — S.U. 0, Suth. 8 (Wicks 3, Edmonson 2, Gary 1, Vermillion 1, Wagner 1). Total Fouls — S.U. 9, Suth. 13.
JV Score — Sutherlin 27, South Umpqua 9 (two quarters).
