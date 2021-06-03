SUTHERLIN — Freshman forwards Madison Wagner and Josie Vermillion both scored in double figures as the Sutherlin girls beat visiting Cascade Christian 60-34 Thursday night in a Far West League game at the Dog Pound.
Wagner scored a team-high 14 points for the Bulldogs (6-0, 4-0 FWL) and Vermillion scored 11 for Sutherlin, which led 27-4 after the first quarter, allowing coach Josh Grotting to go deep into his bench.
"Our younger kids got to play a ton," Grotting said. "Our starters only played six or seven minutes together, so it was good to get Madison and Josie out there and give them a chance to get a few points."
Timnah Roberson led the Challengers (1-4, 0-4) with 15 points, all on 3-pointers. Cascade Christian was without a couple of its top players, including senior Katelyn Willard.
Sutherlin visits Creswell for a nonleague game Monday.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN (34) — Timnah Roberson 15, Holt 8, Pierson 8, Akins 2, Sweem 1, Joseph, Shipman, Dunn, Snowden. Totals 12 4-9 34.
SUTHERLIN (60) — Madison Wagner 14, Jo. Vermillion 11, Dickover 8, Ja. Vermillion 7, Wicks 5, Richardson 5, Gill 4, Edmonson 2, Burdett 2, Gary, Cardoza. Totals 26 7-14 60.
C. Christian;4;16;7;11;—;34
Sutherlin;27;13;15;5;—;60
3-point Shots — C.C. 6 (Roberson 5, Holt 1), Sutherlin 1 (Wicks). Total Fouls — C.C. 10, Sutherlin 11.
