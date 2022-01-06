LOWELL — The Glide girls basketball team got off just 24 field goal attempts and made only five in a 44-12 nonleague loss at Lowell Wednesday night.

The Wildcats (2-9) hit just five of 21 2-point attempts, went 0-for-3 from behind the 3-point line and made just one of four free throws.

Hazel Gardner led the Devils with 15 points and Amerika Baszler added 14. 

Kylie Rubrecht had a team-high four points for Glide.

The Wildcats are scheduled to host La Pine Friday.

GLIDE (12) — Kylie Rubrecht 4, Thingvall 3, Abayta 2, Ranger 2, Wright 1, Jimenez, Hill. Totals 5-24 1-4 12.

LOWELL (44) — Hazel Gardner 15, Baszler 14, Plahn 9, Aldinger 4, Pickett 2, Neet, K. Baszler, McNamee. Totals 21-62 4-10 44.

Glide;6;2;2;2;—;12

Lowell;12;13;11;8;—;44

3-Point Shots — Gli. 0, Low. 1 (Neet). Total Fouls — Gli. 11, Low. 8.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.