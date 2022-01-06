Glide girls go stone cold in 44-12 loss at Lowell The News-Review Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Author email Jan 6, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LOWELL — The Glide girls basketball team got off just 24 field goal attempts and made only five in a 44-12 nonleague loss at Lowell Wednesday night.The Wildcats (2-9) hit just five of 21 2-point attempts, went 0-for-3 from behind the 3-point line and made just one of four free throws.Hazel Gardner led the Devils with 15 points and Amerika Baszler added 14. Kylie Rubrecht had a team-high four points for Glide.The Wildcats are scheduled to host La Pine Friday. GLIDE (12) — Kylie Rubrecht 4, Thingvall 3, Abayta 2, Ranger 2, Wright 1, Jimenez, Hill. Totals 5-24 1-4 12.LOWELL (44) — Hazel Gardner 15, Baszler 14, Plahn 9, Aldinger 4, Pickett 2, Neet, K. Baszler, McNamee. Totals 21-62 4-10 44.Glide;6;2;2;2;—;12Lowell;12;13;11;8;—;443-Point Shots — Gli. 0, Low. 1 (Neet). Total Fouls — Gli. 11, Low. 8. Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Attempt Lowell Field Goal Sport Basketball Basketball Team Free Throw Glide Hazel Gardner Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular New recreation center gets initial approval from the city Tom Hatfield Roseburg police investigating animal abuse allegations surrounding local dog trainer This Week in Obituaries Tyrone Powell ordered to state hospital for evaluation TOP JOBS Customer Service Specialist General Accounting Manager Forest Bridges News Review Carriers Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Virginia preps for more bad weather amid storm of questions Oregon reports another record of daily COVID cases Alleged racist taunts at school game under investigation Public Meetings Airbnb will change process to fight discrimination in Oregon Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
