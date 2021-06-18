GLIDE — League champion Lakeview escaped with a 33-32 win over Glide on Friday night in a Southern Cascade League girls basketball game.
Samantha Conley led the Honkers (11-1, 10-0 SCL) with 20 points.
Kylie Anderson scored 13 points and freshman Ella Wright added 10 for the Wildcats (2-6, 2-6), which ended its spring season. Ruby Livingston chipped in seven points.
"It was a good game," Glide coach Sandra Wright said. "I was thrilled with our performance. The girls passed the ball really well and we didn't turn the ball over as much."
Glide lose three seniors to graduation: Livingston, Molly Mills and Haleigh Towne.
LAKEVIEW (33) — Samantha Conley 20, Stratton 6, Inzunza 5, Lamas 1, Strubel 1, Havel, Hussey, Dick. Totals 11 9-21 33.
GLIDE (32) — Kylie Anderson 13, Wright 10, Livingston 7, Mills 2, Stiles, Triplett, Burford, Towne. Totals 13 4-7 32.
Lakeview;7;9;10;7;—;33
Glide;7;4;8;13;—;32
3-Point Shots — Lake. 2 (Izunza, Conley), Glide 2 (Livingston, Wright). Total Fouls — Lake. 10, Glide 16. Fouled Out — Towne.
