GLIDE — The Glide girls basketball team opened its 2021 spring season on Friday at home with a 35-21 win over Illinois Valley.
Senior Ruby Livingston had team highs of 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Wildcats. Kylie Anderson contributed eight points, six rebounds and four steals, and freshman Ella Wright chipped in seven points and six boards.
"We have a great team dynamic, and the girls work hard and are having a good time," said Glide first-year head coach Sandra (Henry) Wright, a 1992 GHS graduate.
Alyvia Miller led the Cougars (0-2) with 12 points.
The Wildcats are scheduled to play at Lakeview Saturday.
ILLINOIS VALLEY (21) — Alyvia Miller 12, Maloney 6, Whipple 2, Garcia 1, Johnson, Larsen, Podoll, Malone, Garnier, Holsclaw. Totals 8 3-6 21.
GLIDE (35) — Ruby Livingston 12, Anderson 8, Wright 7, Rubrecht 4, Burford 2, Towne 2, Ranger, Stiles, Mills, Triplett. Totals 16 2-8 35.
I. Valley;6;4;4;7;—;21
Glide;6;10;9;10;—;35
3-Point Shots — I.V. 2 (Miller), Glide 1 (Livingston). Total Fouls — I.V. 10, Glide 10.
