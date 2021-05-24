The visiting Grants Pass Cavers drained 10 3-pointers and pulled away in the second half for a 53-14 victory against the Roseburg High School girls basketball team Monday in a Southern Oregon Conference regional game at Robertson Memorial Gymnasium.
Both teams started sluggish offensively. Roseburg took the lead 2-0, but Grants Pass led 3-2 midway through the opening period. Things heated up a bit the rest of the way as the Lady Cavers held an 11-6 lead after one.
Grants Pass (2-1) continued to separate itself, outscoring Roseburg 16-5 in the second quarter to lead 27-11 at halftime. Emily Rund and Jocelyn Seidel each made two 3-point fields goals n the first half.
The offensive woes continued in the second half for Roseburg (0-2), despite a number of attempts. The Indians managed just three points after the break as Grants Pass ran away with the win.
Freshman Brooke Anderson led Grants Pass with 14 points and sophomore Sophie Mock added 10.
Sophomore Emma Murphy and freshman Makaia McClatcher each had five points to lead Roseburg.
Roseburg will next host North Medford on Thursday. Tipoff is slated for 6:45 p.m.
GRANTS PASS (53) — Brooke Anderson 14, Mock 10, Rund 8, Seidel 6, Pastrell 6, Poteet 4, Wakefield 3, Teagle 2, Lopez, Bruner, Hull. Totals 19 5-5 53.
ROSEBURG (14) — Emma Murphy 5, Makaia McClatcher 5, Pinard 2, Mohlsick 2, Bowman, S. Muntifering, Carpenter, Rivera, J. Muntifering, Miller, Stribling. Totals 5 3-4 14.
G. Pass;11;16;21;5;—;53
Roseburg;6;5;3;0;—;14
3-Point Shots — G.P. 10 (Pastrell 2, Mock 2, Rund 2, Seidel 2, Anderson, Wakefield), Rose. 1 (McClatcher). Total Fouls — G.P. 7, Rose. 9.
JV Score — Grants Pass 28, Roseburg 22.
