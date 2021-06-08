GRANTS PASS — The Roseburg girls basketball team was held scoreless in the first quarter and wasn't able to recover, losing 53-20 to Grants Pass on Monday night in a Southern Oregon Conference regional game at Heater-Newman Gym.
Emily Lund scored 11 points for the Cavers (5-3), who led 30-8 at halftime.
Emma Murphy led the Indians (0-6) with eight points.
"Grants Pass has great size and quickness," Roseburg coach Chad Smith said. "We continue to work at it. We did well in a couple of points, but are playing too inconsistent."
Roseburg will host North Bend Tuesday in a nonleague contest.
ROSEBURG (20) — Emma Murphy 8, Bowman, S. Muntifering 2, Morello 2, Carpenter 2, J. Muntifering 3, Pinard 1, Miller 2, McClatcher, Smith, Weidemier. Totals 8 3-8 20.
GRANTS PASS (53) — Emily Rund 11, Lopez 6, Anderson 7, Bruner 2, Pastrell 2, Mock 8, Hull 2, Seidel 5, Poteet 6, Wakefield. Totals 20 8-13 53.
Roseburg;0;8;7;5;—;20
G. Pass;14;16;10;13;—;53
3-Point Shots — Rose. 1 (J. Muntifering), G.P. 5 (Anderson 1, Mock 1, Rund 2, Seidel 1). Total Fouls — Rose. 12, G.P. 15.
JV Score — Grants Pass won.
Freshman — Grants Pass won.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.