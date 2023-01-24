It was all Lady Cavers.
Grants Pass came to Robertson Memorial Gym for a Southwest Conference girls basketball game on Tuesday night and dominated a Roseburg team that wasn't ready to play. The result was a disappointing 46-17 loss for the Indians.
Junior guard Brooke Anderson scored 20 points for the Cavers (11-4, 3-2 SWC), 12 coming in the first half.
Grants Pass led 32-9 at halftime and led by as many as 33 points. The Indians were unable to handle the Cavers' defensive pressure, committing around 30 turnovers.
"In a game like that, you're going to get punched in the mouth and we took that punch and didn't respond," Roseburg coach Chad Smith said. "It was hard to find positives in that game. We got out-competed — in every aspect of the game."
Grants Pass entered the contest No. 9 in the OSAAtoday Class 6A power rankings, but it was a step back for the Tribe. Smith expected his team to compete against the Cavers, who instead put the game away early to end any upset hopes by Roseburg.
"We were outrebounded. They were getting all the loose balls ... they were getting anything they needed and our kids couldn't do anything," Smith said. "It hurt not being able to score early ... if you can score early you can take the pressure off. But we couldn't take the pressure off, and they fed off that and it was like blood in the water.
"I commend those (Grants Pass) kids for what they did. That's a good club and they're extremely athletic."
Sophomore Kenzie Kleiner scored six of her eight points in the first half for Grants Pass.
Senior post Amy Carpenter had six points and five rebounds for Roseburg (6-7, 1-3). Emelie Morello grabbed six rebounds, while Sydnee Muntifering and Emma Murphy each collected five.
The Indians host last-place South Eugene (3-13, 0-4) at 6:45 p.m. Friday.
"We have to come back tomorrow in the gym, and have a very good practice and see what we can do to make ourselves a better club," Smith said. "We can't fix everything, so we have to focus on one or two things and get ready to play South Eugene. I'm sure they're hungry for a win."
GRANTS PASS (46) — Brooke Anderson 20, Brandes 5, Kleiner 8, Thompson 6, Bruner 3, K. Wakefield, Pastrell, Mock, Vainuku-Johnson, Jimenez, B. Wakefield 4, Hull. Totals 16 10-19 46.
ROSEBURG (17) — Amy Carpenter 6, Bowman, Morello 2, Muntifering 2, Brooksby, Mohlsick, Smith 2, Bachmeier, Murphy 3, Aasen, Sikes 2, McClatcher. Totals 6 4-6 17.
Grants Pass;17;15;14;0;—;46
Roseburg;7;2;4;4;—;17
3-Point Goals — G.P. 4 (Anderson 2, Kleiner 1, Bruner 1), Rose. 1 (Murphy). Total Fouls — G.P. 11, Rose. 14.
JV Score — Grants Pass 48, Roseburg 27. Frosh — Roseburg 43, Grants Pass 19.
