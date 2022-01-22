GLIDE — Ayrica Hansen lit up Glide for 31 points and Rogue River defeated the Wildcats 51-45 on Saturday in a Southern Cascade League game.

Hansen converted 11 of 18 free throws. The Chieftains improved to 4-7 overall and 1-1 in league.

Sophomore Ella Wright led the Wildcats (3-11, 0-2) with 21 points. Freshman Taylar Thingvall chipped in nine points. Glide committed 25 turnovers.

Glide is scheduled to host Bonanza Wednesday.

ROGUE RIVER (51) — Ayrica Hansen 31, Smith 6, Bushey 5, Harris 4, McQuain 2, Barnwell 2, Stancliff 1, Kindell. Totals 17 17-29 51.   

GLIDE (45) — Ella Wright 21, Thingvall 9, Anderson 6, Rubrecht 6, Ranger 1, Hill 1, Jimenez 1, Abeyta, Triplett, Ersoy. Totals 15 13-22 45.

R. River;17;11;9;12;—;51

Glide;8;17;8;12;—;45

3-Point Shots — R.R. 0, Glide 2 (Wright). Total Fouls — R.R. 19, Glide 21.

JV Score — Rogue River 19, Glide 10 (two quarters).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

