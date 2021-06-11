MEDFORD — Jadyn Vermillion scored a game-high 20 points and Sutherlin used a strong first half to run away from St. Mary's 54-33 in a Far West League girls basketball game Friday night.
The Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 FWL) led 33-14 at halftime thanks to a 16-4 second-quarter scoring run.
Micah Wicks scored 10 points for Sutherlin while freshmen Madison Wagner and Josie Vermillion added eight and seven points, respectively.
Sutherlin is scheduled to host Brookings-Harbor (8-1, 5-1) for the FWL title at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Dog Pound.
SUTHERLIN (54) — Jadyn Vermillion 20, Wicks 10, Wagner 8, Jo. Vermillion 7, Gill 5, Dickover 4, Edmonson, Gary, Cardoza, Ratledge, Burdett, Richardson. Totals 20 10-15 54.
ST. MARY'S (33) — Ryker Rothfus 15, Ward 6, Mejia 4, Dole 3, Conner 3, Ashland 2, Fuentes, Erickson, Jensen, Bowdoin. Totals 11 6-8 33.
Sutherlin;17;16;12;9;—;54
St. Mary's;10;4;10;9;—;33
3-point Goals — Suth. 4 (Ja. Vermillion 3, Jo. Vermillion 1), S.M. 3 (Rothfus 2, Conner). Total Fouls — Suth. 10, S.M. 14.
