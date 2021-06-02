ELKTON — Olivia Humphries grabbed an offensive rebound and scored on a putback as the buzzer sounded, giving Elkton a thrilling 38-36 win over Yoncalla on Wednesday night in a Skyline League girls basketball game at Grimsrud Gym.
Humphries finished with eight points and 13 rebounds for the Elks (2-1), who handed the Eagles (3-1) their first loss of the spring season. Margaret Byle had 15 points and nine rebounds, while Avree Block scored 15 for Elkton. Block hit three 3-pointers.
"We were expecting a tough game and the girls were very excited to get the win," Elkton coach Noah Miller said.
Nichole Noffsinger scored 18 points for Yoncalla and Ali Van Loon had 14.
YONCALLA (36) — Nichole Noffsinger 18, Van Loon 14, Walton 3, Elam 1, Stevens, Potter. Totals 12 10-21 36.
ELKTON (38) — Margaret Byle 15, Avree Block 15, Humphries 8, Williamson, Peters, Brar, Me. Byle. Totals 15 5-5 38.
Yoncalla;7;9;11;9;—;36
Elkton;6;17;8;7;—;38
3-Point Shots — Yon. 2 (Noffsinger), Elk. 3 (Block). Total Fouls — Yon. 7, Elk. 17. Fouled Out — Me. Byle.
