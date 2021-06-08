OAKLAND — Jefferson handed Oakland a 27-20 loss on Tuesday in a Central Valley Conference girls basketball game at the Nut House.
Cassie Cheever scored 11 points for the Lions (5-4).
Junior guard Ellie Witten finished with eight points, seven rebounds and six steals for the Oakers (2-7). Aubry Brownson chipped in six points.
Oakland will travel to Stayton Wednesday to play Regis.
JEFFERSON (27) — Cassie Cheever 11, Bruce 4, Campau 4, Wilson 3, McCall 3, Garland 2, Kunkel. Totals 9 8-11 27.
OAKLAND (20) — Ellie Witten 8, Brownson 6, Oberman 5, V. Sigl 1, S. Sigl, Simonson, Carlile, Pfaff. Totals 6 7-15 20.
Jefferson;6;6;8;7;—;27
Oakland;6;3;5;6;—;20
3-Point Shots — Jeff. 1 (Cheever), Oak. 1 (Oberman). Total Fouls — Jeff. 12, Oak. 13.
JV Score — Oakland won.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.