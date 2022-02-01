JEFFERSON — Ellie Witten's double-double for Oakland wasn't enough as the Oakers lost 47-43 to Jefferson on Monday night in a Central Valley Conference girls basketball game.

Witten finished with a season-high 25 points, 11 rebounds, five blocked shots and three steals. Jolyn Vogel-Hunt added five points, six rebounds and three assists for the Oakers (13-7, 6-4 CVC).

Gwyn Orton led the Lions (9-8, 3-5) with 18 points.

"Jefferson hit some big shots and we couldn't finish tonight," Oakland coach Tristan Ivie said.

Oakland is scheduled to host Regis Thursday.

OAKLAND (43) — Ellie Witten 25, Vogel-Hunt 5, Oberman 4, Picknell 3, Sigl 4, Brooksby 2, Busciglio, Williamson, Carlile. Totals 16 7-17 43.

JEFFERSON (47) — Gwyn Orton 18, Saad 11, E. Kunkel 7, Wilson 6, Campau 3, B. Kunkel 2, Bruce, O'Neil. Totals 16 9-17 47.

Oakland;8;11;8;16;—;43

Jefferson;9;8;14;16;—;47

3-Point Shots — Oak. 4 (Witten 2, Vogel Hunt 1, Oberman 1), Jeff. 6 (Saad 3, Orton 2, E. Kunkel 1). Total Fouls — Oak. 16, Jeff. 16. Fouled Out — Picknell.

JV Score — Oakland 32, Jefferson 18.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

