JEFFERSON — Cassie Cheever scored 25 points with four 3-pointers, leading Jefferson past Oakland 55-24 on Saturday in a Central Valley Conference girls basketball game.
The Lions (2-0) outscored Oakland 16-3 in the third quarter to extend their lead to 23. Sophomore Tiana Oberman led the Oakers (0-2) with 13 points, while Ellie Witten grabbed 10 rebounds.
Oakland is scheduled to host Regis Tuesday at the Nut House.
OAKLAND (24) — Tiana Oberman 13, Witten 4, Brownson 5, Pfaff 2, Richardson, Powell, Mason, Busciglio, Fauver, Thacker, Williams. Totals 7 8-18 24.
JEFFERSON (55) — Cassie Cheever 25, McCall 10, Wilson 8, Murphy 4, Garland 3, Kunkel 3, Saad 2, O'Neil. Totals 20 7-10 55.
Oakland;4;13;3;4;—;24
Jefferson;11;16;16;12;—;55
3-Point Shots — Oak. 2 (Oberman), Jeff. 8 (Cheever 4, McCall 2, Garland 1, Kunkel 1). Total Fouls — Oak. 9, Jeff. 15.
