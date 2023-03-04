Eighth-seeded Jordan Valley held on for a 43-41 win over No. 3 North Douglas in the fourth-place game of the OSAA Class 1A girls basketball tournament on Saturday morning at Baker High School.
The Warriors (25-5) went 1-2 in the tourney and finished sixth.
"It was a pretty competitive game, back and forth," North Douglas coach Jody Cyr said. "We had every chance to win that game. (The free throws) were the game in a nutshell."
The Mustangs (21-7) converted 19 of 30 foul shots (63%), compared to just 3 of 11 (27%) for North Douglas.
Jalee Maestrejuan made two free throws to give Jordan Valley a 42-38 lead with 31 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Savannah Harkins followed with a 3-pointer for North Douglas to cut the deficit to one.
Meg Eiguren hit a free throw to make it a two-point game with :17 remaining. The Warriors had opportunities to go ahead, but Maddy Vaughn and Brooklyn Cyr missed 3-point shots.
Jill Gammett led Jordan Valley with 14 points. Kenzie Tuttle contributed 10 points and eight rebounds.
Brooke McHaffie had 16 points and nine rebounds for North Douglas, which shot 35% (17-for-48) from the field. Harkins got a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Tuttle and McHaffie were selected the Moda Health Players of the Game.
Cyr will lose four seniors: Harkins, Brooklyn Williams, Lailah Ward and Asia Ward (who was injured).
"You can't complain about a 25-5 season," Cyr said. "It was absolutely a great year. The seniors are hard working kids, they're role models for the younger kids and I'm going to miss them."
