GLIDE — The Glide girls basketball team was no match for No. 5-ranked Lakeview on Monday night, falling 76-26 in a Southern Cascade League game.

Tyler McNeley led five Honkers in double figures with 14 points. Karlee Vickerman and Sofia Zendejas each had 11 points for Lakeview (14-2, 7-0 SCL).

Sophomore Ella Wright had 12 points for the Wildcats (4-15, 1-4). Kylie Rubrecht grabbed seven rebounds and Taylar Thingvall blocked three shots.

Glide notched its first league win Saturday, beating visiting Illinois Valley 44-29. Wright finished with 18 points, Thingvall scored 10 and Rubrecht chipped in eight points and eight rebounds.

LAKEVIEW (76) — Tyler McNeley 14, Vickerman 11, Zendejas 11, Strubel 10, Stratton 10, Shullanberger 5, Havel 4, Lamas 4, Samples 2, Inzunza 2, Greenfield 2, Melas 1. Totals 33 8-18 76.

GLIDE (26) — Ella Wright 12, Jimenez 4, Rubrecht 4, Thingvall 2, Ersoi 2, Ranger 2, Hill 2, Abeyta. Totals 12 1-7 26.

Lakeview;20;20;21;15;—;76

Glide;9;7;4;6;—;26

3-Point Shots — Lake. 2 (Zendejas, Shullanberger), Glide 1 (Wright). Total Fouls — Lake. 9, Glide 15. Fouled Out — Hill, Rubrecht.

