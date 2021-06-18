DAYS CREEK — Elkton senior Margaret Byle scored 12 of her game-high 19 points in the first half and the Elks rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Days Creek 37-32 in a Skyline League girls basketball game Friday night.
Byle also grabbed 15 rebounds for the Elks (3-4l, 3-1 Skyline) who wrapped up second place in the league standings and clinched a spot in the 16-team Class 1A state tournament which tips off Monday in Baker City and North Powder.
Elkton trailed 23-21 entering the fourth quarter, but outscored the Wolves 16-9 in the final eight minutes for the win.
"Margaret did what a senior does in a big game: she stepped up," Elkton coach Noah Miller said. "We started putting a little more ball pressure on and the momentum started to swing our way."
Olivia Humphries had eight points and eight boards for Elkton, which closes out its regular season at home with Camas Valley Saturday.
Fiona Ketchum had 15 points, nine rebounds and five steals to lead Days Creek (5-5, 2-3), while Lyris Berlingeri scored eight points and Lizzy Leodoro grabbed 10 boards in the Wolves' season finale.
ELKTON (37) — Margaret Byle 19, Humphries 8, Block 6, Williams 4, Peters, Brar, Me. Byle. Totals 18 1-4 37.
DAYS CREEK (32) — Fiona Ketchum 15, Berlingeri 8, Crume 4, Stufflebeam 3, Leodoro 2, Wheeler, Park. Totals 12 6-13 32.
Elkton;10;4;7;16;—;37
Days Creek;6;8;9;9;—;32
3-point Goals — Elk. 0, D.C. 2 (Crume, Berlingeri). Total Fouls — Elk. 14, D.C. 9. Fouled Out — Ketchum.
