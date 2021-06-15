GLIDE — A poor third quarter cost the Glide girls basketball team in a 44-25 loss to Lost River on Tuesday in a Southern Cascade League game.
Leslie Vera scored 24 points for the Raiders (5-4, 4-3 SCL), hitting three 3-pointers.
Freshman Ella Wright had 10 points and Kylie Anderson chipped in six points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats (2-4, 2-4).
"We couldn't hit a shot (0-for-11) in the third quarter," Glide coach Sandra Wright said. "We rushed our offense tonight."
The Wildcats will host Rogue River Wednesday.
LOST RIVER (44) — Leslie Vera 24, O'Neill 10, McCollam 5, Britton 4, Villegas 1, Herring, Petrik, Ross, Aguirre. Totals 15 10-14 44.
GLIDE (25) — Ella Wright 10, Anderson 6, Towne 4, Livingston 3, Rubrecht 2, Ranger, Triplett, Burford, Stiles. Totals 9 6-10 25.
L. River;11;9;16;8;—;44
Glide;11;6;3;5;—;25
3-Point Shots — L.R. 4 (Vera 3, McCollam 1), Glide 1 (Livingston). Total Fouls — L.R. 8, Glide 14. Fouled Out — Livingston.
