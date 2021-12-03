RIDDLE — The Riddle girls basketball team opened its season Friday with a 44-10 nonleague loss to Lowell.

Priscilla Thurman scored 12 points and Cheyanne McNamee added 10 for the Red Devils (2-0), who limited the Irish to one point in the second half.

Maddison Gaedecke was the top scorer for Riddle with four points. Senior guard Victoria Renfro, the Irish's most experienced player, was injured in the second quarter.

"We didn't have a team last spring (due to lack of numbers), so we have some inexperience," Riddle coach Robert Stratton said.

The Irish are scheduled to play a nonleague contest at Falls City Saturday.

LOWELL (44) — Priscilla Thurman 12, McNamee 10, Platin 5, Garner 4, A. Baszler 4, Neet 3, Marchi 2, Aldinger 2, Straight 2, Hinton, Evans, K. Baszler, Pickett. Totals 20 1-4 44.

RIDDLE (10) — Maddison Gaedecke 4, Renfro 2, Linton 2, D. Light 2, K. Light, Hayes, Bosse, Pope, George, Hulse, Miles, Hildebrand. Totals 4 2-8 10.

Lowell;7;14;10;13;—;44

Riddle;3;6;0;1;—;10

3-Point Shots — Lowell 3 (Neet, McNamee, Thurman), Riddle 0. Total Fouls — Lowell 11, Riddle 6.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

