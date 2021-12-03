Lowell handles Riddle, 44-10 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 3, 2021 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RIDDLE — The Riddle girls basketball team opened its season Friday with a 44-10 nonleague loss to Lowell.Priscilla Thurman scored 12 points and Cheyanne McNamee added 10 for the Red Devils (2-0), who limited the Irish to one point in the second half.Maddison Gaedecke was the top scorer for Riddle with four points. Senior guard Victoria Renfro, the Irish's most experienced player, was injured in the second quarter."We didn't have a team last spring (due to lack of numbers), so we have some inexperience," Riddle coach Robert Stratton said.The Irish are scheduled to play a nonleague contest at Falls City Saturday. LOWELL (44) — Priscilla Thurman 12, McNamee 10, Platin 5, Garner 4, A. Baszler 4, Neet 3, Marchi 2, Aldinger 2, Straight 2, Hinton, Evans, K. Baszler, Pickett. Totals 20 1-4 44.RIDDLE (10) — Maddison Gaedecke 4, Renfro 2, Linton 2, D. Light 2, K. Light, Hayes, Bosse, Pope, George, Hulse, Miles, Hildebrand. Totals 4 2-8 10.Lowell;7;14;10;13;—;44Riddle;3;6;0;1;—;103-Point Shots — Lowell 3 (Neet, McNamee, Thurman), Riddle 0. Total Fouls — Lowell 11, Riddle 6. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular $1 million bail set for man suspected of delivering meth, heroin DINT arrests suspected drug dealer, cites possession of fentanyl, meth, heroin Santa, the Grinch almost rumble at tree lighting ceremony Saturday Nearly 4-hour I-5 standoff ends in arrest of Sutherlin man Myrtle Creek man sentenced to more than three years in child pornography case TOP JOBS NOW HIRING Apprentice Web Press Operator News Review Carriers The FISH of Roseburg food pantry SWANSON GROUP IS NOW HIRING! Douglas County Farm Service Agency Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Roseburg falls at North Bend Roseburg goes 3-0 at Jerry Lane Duals Fast start leads North Douglas past Sutherlin, 62-42, at Bill Spelgatti Invitational Sapp's double-double leads Douglas past Phoenix, 41-26 Coquille runs away from Glide, 58-35, in first round of Winter Lake Tournament Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
