LOWELL — Lydia Plahn scored 21 points and Lowell's defense shut down Elkton in a 47-15 victory on Friday in a nonleague girls basketball game.

Avree Block and Camille Peters each scored six points for the Elks (1-5), who were outscored 27-8 in the second half.

Elkton is scheduled to host Triangle Lake Saturday in a nonleague contest.

ELKTON (15) — Avree Block 6, Camille Peters 6, Me. Byle 3, Holcomb, Humber, Humphries, H. Kruse, K. Kruse, Shepherd, Ma. Byle, Holloway, Armstrong. Totals 5 5-10 15.

LOWELL (47) — Lydia Plahn 21, Baszler 8, Neet 4, Pickett 4, Garner 4, Aldinger 2, Thurman 2, McNamee 2. Totals 19 9-14 47.

Elkton;4;3;6;2;—;15

Lowell;11;9;17;10;—;47

3-Point Shots — None. Total Fouls — Elk. 9, Low. 11.

JV Score — Lowell 15, Elkton 8 (two quarters).

