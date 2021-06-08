DRAIN — Junior guard Samantha MacDowell scored a career-high 17 points with three 3-pointers and North Douglas' defensive pressure bothered Elkton in a 50-24 win on Tuesday in a nonleague girls basketball game.
Brooklyn Williams had nine points and Cydni Dill added seven for the Warriors (3-0), who broke the contest open by outscoring the Elks 20-5 in the third quarter.
"We asked Samantha to score more, and she stepped up and had a big game," North Douglas assistant coach Rocky Rodgers said. "Defensively we were able to apply pressure that hurt them."
Margaret Byle scored nine points and Avree Block had five for Elkton.
ELKTON (24) — Margaret Byle 9, Block 5, Humphries 4, Williamson 2, Peters 2, Me. Byle 2, Brar. Totals 9 2-6 24.
NORTH DOUGLAS (50) — Samantha MacDowell 17, Williams 9, Dill 7, A. Ward 6, Black 5, L. Ward 3, Rodgers 1. Totals 18 10-18 50.
Elkton;4;6;5;9;—;24
N. Douglas;12;6;20;12;—;50
3-Point Shots — Elk. 2 (Block, Ma. Byle), N.D. 4 (MacDowell 3, A. Ward 1). Total Fouls — Elk. 14, N.D. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.