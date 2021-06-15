DRAIN — Junior wing Samantha MacDowell scored a career-high 30 points with six 3-pointers and unbeaten North Douglas rolled to a 65-28 win over Powers on Tuesday in a Skyline League girls basketball game.
Lailah Ward added a career-high 11 points and Brooke McHaffie contributed a career-high nine for the Warriors (6-0, 5-0 Skyline), who will play in the Class 1A state tournament in Baker City next week.
Trinity Blanton led the Cruisers (1-6, 0-4) with 13 points.
"We rotated the ball well and got some good looks," North Douglas assistant coach Rocky Rodgers said. "Samantha was hot in the first quarter (with 17 points)."
North Douglas will host Yoncalla Friday.
POWERS (28) — Trinidy Blanton 13, Stallard 10, Krewson 3, E. Krantz 2, B. Krantz. Totals 12 4-7 28.
NORTH DOUGLAS (65) — Samantha MacDowell 30, L. Ward 11, McHaffie 9, Williams 6, A. Ward 2, Black 5. Totals 28 2-6 65.
Powers;8;6;8;6;—;28
N. Douglas;28;15;13;9;—;65
3-Point Shots — Powers 0, N.D. 7 (MacDowell 6, L. Ward 1). Totals Fouls — Powers 8, N.D. 12.
