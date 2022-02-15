Male'ata Polamalu, Douglas beat Cascade Christian, 49-37 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Feb 15, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MEDFORD — Senior guard Male'ata Polamalu had 22 points and five steals, leading No. 8-ranked Douglas to a 49-37 win over Cascade Christian on Tuesday night in a Far West League girls basketball game.Junior guard Kierra Bennett added 11 points and six rebounds, and senior post Adrianna Sapp chipped in 10 points for the Trojans (13-5, 6-2 FWL), who led 23-16 at halftime.Jordynn Jones and Julia Brehm each scored 11 points for the Challengers (5-17, 0-8)."We were rusty (from not having played or practiced for nearly a week) and came out flat," Douglas coach Casey O'Toole said. "It wasn't a pretty game, but we got the job done."Douglas is scheduled to host South Umpqua Wednesday. DOUGLAS (49) — Male'ata Polamalu 22, Bennett 11, Sapp 10, Perron 4, T. Polamalu 2, Lee, McWhorter, Hester, Avery, Calvert. Totals 22 3-6 49. CASCADE CHRISTIAN (37) — Jordynn Jones 11, Julia Brehm 11, Roberson 7, Sweem 4, Williams 2, Pierson 2, Shipman. Totals 12 9-13 37.Douglas;15;8;14;12;—;49C. Christian;6;10;9;12;—;373-Point Shots — Dou. 2 (M. Polamalu), C.C. 2 (Jones, Roberson). Total Fouls — Dou. 14, C.C. 9. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Sen. Dallas Heard sounds off about area students 'temporarily expelled' due to mask mandate Legislator files complaint against Skarlatos's veteran charity Rock Creek Fish Hatchery's future remains uncertain Sasquatch sightings reported during The Seven Feathers Sportsmen’s and Outdoor Recreation Show Mark Charles Hahn Online Polls Do you think Roseburg's new homeless shelter is in a good location? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Classifieds Sales Rep CITY ADMINISTRATOR /CITY RECORDER Special Sections Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Sheldon puts away Roseburg, 58-30 Oakland advances in CVC playoffs with 42-32 victory over Monroe New Hope Christian downs cold-shooting Days Creek, 34-18 Bonanza gets past Glide, 56-52 UVC handles Camas Valley 53-37 in Skyline League playoff game Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.