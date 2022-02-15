MEDFORD — Senior guard Male'ata Polamalu had 22 points and five steals, leading No. 8-ranked Douglas to a 49-37 win over Cascade Christian on Tuesday night in a Far West League girls basketball game.

Junior guard Kierra Bennett added 11 points and six rebounds, and senior post Adrianna Sapp chipped in 10 points for the Trojans (13-5, 6-2 FWL), who led 23-16 at halftime.

Jordynn Jones and Julia Brehm each scored 11 points for the Challengers (5-17, 0-8).

"We were rusty (from not having played or practiced for nearly a week) and came out flat," Douglas coach Casey O'Toole said. "It wasn't a pretty game, but we got the job done."

Douglas is scheduled to host South Umpqua Wednesday.

DOUGLAS (49) — Male'ata Polamalu 22, Bennett 11, Sapp 10, Perron 4, T. Polamalu 2, Lee, McWhorter, Hester, Avery, Calvert. Totals 22 3-6 49. 

CASCADE CHRISTIAN (37) — Jordynn Jones 11, Julia Brehm 11, Roberson 7, Sweem 4, Williams 2, Pierson 2, Shipman. Totals 12 9-13 37.

Douglas;15;8;14;12;—;49

C. Christian;6;10;9;12;—;37

3-Point Shots — Dou. 2 (M. Polamalu), C.C. 2 (Jones, Roberson). Total Fouls — Dou. 14, C.C. 9.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

