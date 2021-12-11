RIDDLE — Mapleton jumped on the Riddle girls basketball team early for a 12-point halftime lead and held on for a 27-20 win on Saturday in the third place game of the Cow Creek Classic.

Jahala Blake led the Sailors (1-4) with 11 points.

Victoria Renfro was the top scorer for the Irish (0-5) with six points. Renfro was selected to the all-tournament team.

Riddle is scheduled to travel to Lebanon Friday for a nonleague contest with East Linn Christian.

MAPLETON (27) — Jahala Blake 11, O. Burruss 6, Shird 5, H. Burruss 3, Milbrett 2, Flansberg, Lynn. Totals 9 9-18 27.

RIDDLE (20) — Victoria Renfro 6, Gaedecke 5, Hulse 4, Miles 2, K. Light 2, Pope 1, Hildebrand, George, D. Light, Linton, Bosse. Totals 8 4-12 20.

Mapleton;10;8;6;3;—;27

Riddle;3;3;2;12;—;20

3-Point Shots — None. Total Fouls — Map. 15, Rid. 17. Fouled Out — Gaedecke.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

