COOS BAY — Marshfield jumped on Douglas early and the Pirates handed the Trojans a 53-25 nonleague girls basketball loss on Wednesday at the Pirate Palace in the season opener for both teams.
Kate Miles scored 14 points for the Pirates, Tatum Montiel had 11 and Kaleigh England added 10.
Kierra Bennett had a double-double for the Trojans with 10 points, 12 rebounds and three steals. Sam Perron contributed six points and three steals, and Emily McWhorter added six points. Douglas committed 31 turnovers and shot 19% from the free-throw line.
"This is a tough place to play. We didn't play very well and reverted back to some bad habits," Douglas coach Casey O'Toole said. "Marshfield is way bigger than us and athletic, but we've got to get better."
Douglas is scheduled to play Creswell on Friday in the Douglas Tournament in Winston.
DOUGLAS (25) — Kierra Bennett 10, Perron 6, McWhorter 6, Hester 3, Donahue, Lee, Crabtree, T. Polamalu, Hester, Rondeau, S. Polamalu, Pederson, Avery, Calvert. Totals 10 4-21 25.
MARSHFIELD (53) — Kate Miles 14, Montiel 11, England 10, Barker 6, Macduff 6, Hite 3, Ainsworth 2, Button 1, Browning, Clark, Peach, Clarke. Totals 23 7-17 53.
Douglas;7;5;6;7;—;25
Marshfield;18;6;17;12;—;53
3-Point Goals — Dou. 1 (Bennett), Mar. 0. Total Fouls — Dou. 15, Mar. 22.
JV Score — Douglas def. Marshfield.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.