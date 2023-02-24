DRAIN — The North Douglas High School girls basketball team is heading to the destination it has been eyeing since the start of the 2022-23 season.
The No. 3-seeded Warriors earned a trip to the Class 1A state tournament in Baker City with a 64-43 victory over No. 14 Trinity Lutheran of Bend in a second-round playoff game on Friday night at the N.D. gym.
Junior post Brooke McHaffie posted a double-double for North Douglas (24-3), getting a season-high 26 points and 10 rebounds. She converted 8 of 10 free throws.
Savannah Harkins contributed 13 points with two 3-pointers, while Brooklyn Cyr had nine points and Brooklyn Williams chipped in seven points and 10 boards. Graycie Rodgers hit a pair of treys and scored six points.
The Warriors made 19 steals overall, with Cyr leading the way with five.
Freshman Brooklynn Hueners led the Saints (19-8) with 15 points and freshman Ella Prelog added 10. North Douglas led 43-29 at halftime.
"The girls played well and we shot the ball really well," North Douglas assistant coach Rocky Rodgers said. "We ran the offense and got the ball to Brooke (McHaffie) inside. We did a good job with help defense, and ran the floor well and got in transition."
North Douglas will face No. 11 Rogue Valley Adventist or No. 6 Echo at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the quarterfinals at Baker High School. Those two teams will play Saturday night for the right to advance.
"We take everything by chapters, and the next chapter is Baker City," Rocky Rodgers said. "The girls are excited."
