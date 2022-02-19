EUGENE — South Eugene’s Sofia Megert was once again a thorn in the side of the Roseburg girls basketball team. The senior guard scored a game-high 29 points to lead the Axe to a 59-40 win over the Indians in a Southwest Conference game Saturday.
Roseburg coach Chad Smith said the game plan was to limit the touches for Megert, who had 24 points against Roseburg earlier in the season. The Indians did what they could, but Megert still found a way to drain four 3-pointers and go 15-for-15 at the free-throw line.
South Eugene pulled ahead by as many as 18 points in the second quarter, but Roseburg fought back and twice got the lead down to just 10 points in the second half.
Roseburg’s Hannah Bowman nailed one of four 3-pointers to get the Indians within 44-34 to start the fourth quarter, but the Axe finished on a 15-6 run to put the game out of reach.
Bowman finished with 18 points to lead the Indians and Sydnee Muntifering added 11 points. The Tribe scored a new season-high with 40 points.
Roseburg played the entire second half without leading scorer Amy Carpenter, who left in the second quarter with an ankle injury.
Roseburg will host Grants Pass on Friday.
ROSEBURG (40) — Hannah Bowman 18, S. Muntifering 11, Carpenter 1, Smith 4, J. Muntifering, Murphy 6, Klopfenstein, Bachmeier, Sikes, Miller. Totals 12 9-12 40.
SOUTH EUGENE (59) — Sofia Megert 29, Lucas 5, Harris 17, Davis 3, Betenson, Bilenki Boyd, Tuguldur 4, Galloway 1, Villalobos, Keiper. Totals 17 20-25 59.
Roseburg;11;7;13;9;—;40
S. Eugene;19;14;11;15;—;59
3-Point Shots — Rose. 7 (Bowman 4, Murphy 2, S. Muntifering 1). S.E. 5 (Megert 4, Lucas 1). Total Fouls — Rose. 21, S.E. 10. Fouled Out — Murphy.
Joey Keeran is the sports director for KSKR The Score.
