COOS BAY — There were 3 minutes, 43 seconds left in the second quarter and the Sutherlin Bulldogs found themselves trailing Amity 23-20 in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A girls state basketball tournament.
It was at that point that the third-seeded Bulldogs put their car into gear.
The Bulldogs went on to blitz Amity over the next quarter and a half, including a 22-0 scoring run, and Sutherlin would not look back, dispatching the No. 6 Warriors 64-31 Thursday night to advance to the semifinals at Marshfield High School's Pirate Palace.
Sutherlin (25-1) will take on No. 2 Nyssa (25-2) in Friday night's semifinals at 6 p.m. Fourth-seeded Burns (21-6) will play No. 16 Oregon Episcopal School (14-9) in the other semifinal at 4:15 p.m. Friday.
Nyssa whipped No. 10 Brookings-Harbor, 51-27.
The Bulldogs went on a 22-0 scoring run against Amity in the third quarter to take control of the game.
"We saw a little break in their defense and they were getting a little winded," Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said.
The Bulldogs got game highs of 23 points, seven assists and seven steals from junior point guard Micah Wicks, while sophomore Madison Wagner added 12 points and five boards.
"We just decided in our minds we had to work harder," Wagner said. "We weren't playing like we play (in the first half). We were moving too fast and weren't running what we were supposed to.
"We have all built a good relationship outside of basketball and gone through things outside of basketball, and that really helps us with the mental aspect," Wagner added.
Ellie McMullen led Amity (18-8) with 15 points. Sutherlin forced the Warriors into 32 turnovers.
The Bulldogs shot 51% from the field, compared to only 33% for Amity.
AMITY (31) — Ellie McMullen 6-14 0-0 15, Grove 2-6 1-3 5, Kendall 1-2 0-0 3, Scharf 1-3 1-4 3, Haarsma 2-5 0-0 4, Bingman 0-2 0-0 0, Silacci 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Rice 0-2 1-2 1, Shields 0-0 0-0 0, Stewart 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-36 3-9 31.
SUTHERLIN (64) — Micah Wicks 10-18 0-1 23, Vermillion 0-4 0-0 0, Wagner 5-7 1-4 12, Clark 3-9 1-2 7, Gill 4-8 0-0 8, Edmonson 2-3 1-2 5, Gary 0-1 0-0 0, Parsons 1-2 0-0 2, Gandy 0-0 0-0 0, Cardoza 1-1 0-0 2, Huntley 2-2 1-1 55, Laycock-Burdett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 4-10 64.
Amity;16;7;4;4;—;31
Sutherlin;17;12;26;9;—;64
3-Point Goals — Amity 4-16 (McMullen 3-8, Grove 0-1, Kendall 1-2, Bingman 0-2, Silacci 0-1, Rice 0-2), Suth. 4-12 (Wicks 3-6, Vermillion 0-1, Wagner 1-3, Edmonson 0-1, Parsons 0-1). Total Fouls — Amity 7, Suth. 12. Fouled Out — Clark. Rebounds — Amity 24 (Grove 7), Suth. 31 (Vermillion 8). Assists — Amity 7 (Haarsma 4), Suth. 12 (Wicks 7). Turnovers — Amity 32, Suth. 18.
