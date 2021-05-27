OAKLAND — Ellie Witten hit a 3-point field goal with three seconds remaining, but Oakland was unable to get another possession as visiting Monroe escaped the Nut House with a 32-31 Central Valley Conference girls basketball victory Thursday night.
The Oakers (0-4 CVC) took a 17-12 lead into halftime, but the Dragons mounted a fourth-quarter rally, taking the lead on a driving layup by Ashley Sutton with 30 seconds left in the game. After an Oakland turnover, Monroe's Sarah Thompson hit a pair of free throws to push the Dragons' lead to 32-28.
Witten led Oakland with 18 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots. Tiana Oberman added seven points and Veronica Sigl had five steals. Oakland's free throw troubles continued as the Oakers made just one of 10 attempts at the line.
The Oakers visit Central Linn at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
MONROE (32) — Laura Young 18, Sutton 6, Richardson 4, Thompson 2, Deaton, Snyder, Smith. Totals 12 6-13 32.
OAKLAND (31) — Ellie Witten 18, Oberman 7, Brownson 4, Simonson 2, V. Sigl, Mason, S. Sigl, Pfaff. Totals 13 1-10 31.
Monroe;4;8;9;11;—;32
Oakland;6;11;9;5;—;31
3-point Goals — Monroe 2 (Young 2), Oakland 4 (Witten 2, Oberman 2). Total Fouls — Monroe 9, Oakland 15.
