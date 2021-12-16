MONROE — Laura Young scored 11 of her game-high 20 points in the second half, leading Monroe past Yoncalla 48-31 on Wednesday in a nonleague girls basketball game.

Alison Van Loon scored 15 points and Nichole Noffsinger had 12 for the Eagles (2-1), who trailed 25-12 at halftime. Noffsinger hit three 3-pointers.

YONCALLA (31) — Alison Van Loon 15, Blanchfill, Bell, Noffsinger 12, Phillips 2, Elliott, Stevens 2. Totals 12 4-17 31.

MONROE (48) — Laura Young 20, May 4, Snyder, Richardson 12, Smith, Cisneros 2, Thompson 8, Hull 2. Totals 23 0-0 48.

Yoncalla;7;5;6;13;—;31

Monroe;12;13;11;12;—;48

3-Point Shots — Yon. 3 (Noffsinger), Mon. 2 (Young). Total Fouls — Yon. 5, Mon. 14.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.