MYRTLE POINT — The Myrtle Point Bobcats outscored Glide 30-14 in the first half on their way to a 54-23 victory over the visiting Wildcats in the first round of the Myrtle Trees Classic Friday night.

Maddi Reynolds scored a game-high 15 points for the Bobcats (4-1), who faced Brookings-Harbor in the championship game Saturday.

Ella Wright had nine points to lead Glide (2-4), while Lily Ranger and Kylie Anderson each contributed six points.

GLIDE (23) — Ella Wright 9, Ranger 6, Anderson 6, Rubrecht 2, Thingvall, Lybarger, Hill, Abayta. Totals 6-28 5-10 23.

MYRTLE POINT (54) — Maddi Reynolds 15, Brophy 12, Nicholson 7, Hermann 6, Robinson 4, Storts 4, Bradford 2, McWilliam 4, Blazquez, Creech, Gilkey, Miller. Totals 24-57 3-8 54.

Glide;7;7;7;2;—;23

M. Point;15;15;11;13;—;54

3-Point Shots — Gli. 2-5 (Wright 2), M.P. 1-4 (Reynolds 1). Total Fouls — Gli. 9, M.P. 9.

