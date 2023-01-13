Myrtle Point tops Umpqua Valley Christian girls, 50-44 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jan 13, 2023 Jan 13, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MYRTLE POINT — Grace Bradford scored 17 points and Myrtle Point handed Umpqua Valley Christian its first Skyline League girls basketball loss on Friday with a 50-44 victory.Sophomore Kendyl Elias scored 13 points with two 3-pointers for the Monarchs (11-3, 3-1 Skyline) before fouling out. Vienna Tornell had 11 points and freshman Avery Renyer added nine.UVC coach Dane Tornell said his team didn't take care of the ball, committing 25 turnovers."It was a high-paced game and Myrtle Point is way faster than anyone we've played this season," coach Tornell said.The Monarchs will host Eddyville in a nonleague contest Saturday. UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (44) — Kendyl Elias 13, V. Tornell 11, Renyer 9, Hu 4, Pappas 4, Frable 3, Butler. Totals 16 7-15 44.MYRTLE POINT (50) — Grace Bradford 17, Robinson 10, Miller 7, McWilliam 6, Detzler 3, Murray 2. Totals 19 10-17 50.UVC;6;13;14;11;—;44M. Point;14;10;9;17;—;503-Point Goals — UVC 5 (Renyer 1, Frable 1, Elias 2, V. Tornell 1), M.P. 2 (Robinson). Total Fouls — UVC 18, M.P. 15. Fouled Out — Elias, Pappas.JV Score — Myrtle Point 50, UVC 22. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Myrtle Girl Total Kendyl Elias Pappa Sport Foul Out Kenzie Robinson Basketball Avery Renyer Point Grace Bradford Vienna Tornell Umpqua Valley Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Local church seeking a assistant pastor INSERTER Lotus Media Group is Hiring for a Multimedia Sales & Marketing Consultant Forest Engineer & Road Administrator Most Popular Specialty beers and new ownership at Bob’s Deli Embattled dog trainer charged with misdemeanor animal abuse How illegal cannabis affects Douglas County, and what officials are doing to fix it Myrtle Creek Police investigate former school employee Douglas County man goes to federal prison on weapons, drug charges Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Friday's Transactions Sony Open in Hawaii Par Scores Friday's Scores Friday's Scores Sony Open in Hawaii Scores
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.