New Hope Christian beats Camas Valley 23-17 in Skyline third-place tiebreaker TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Feb 15, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DAYS CREEK — The New Hope Christian girls basketball team handed Camas Valley a 23-17 loss in a Skyline League South third-place tiebreaker on Monday night at Days Creek High School.Ava Barnett, Jordan Zumhofe and Stephanie Chamberlain all scored six points for the Warriors (9-11 overall).Julie Amos led the Hornets (9-13) with 12 points, seven coming in the third quarter.Camas Valley will travel to Umpqua Valley Christian, while NHC will host Days Creek Tuesday in first-round league playoff games. CAMAS VALLEY (17) — Julie Amos 12, Hamilton 1, Donahue, Stoffal, Wilson 2, Rh. Plikat, Ro. Plikat 2, Deng. Totals 7 3-9 17.NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (23) — Ava Barnett 6, Stephanie Chamberlain 6, Jordan Zumhofe 6, Mathiesen, Metcalf 5, Converse, Buchanan, Drost. 11 1-7 23.C. Valley;0;7;9;1;—;17NHC;2;8;7;6;—;233-Point Shots — None. Total Fouls — C.V. 13, NHC 14. Fouled Out — Rh. Plikat. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Sen. Dallas Heard sounds off about area students 'temporarily expelled' due to mask mandate Legislator files complaint against Skarlatos's veteran charity Rock Creek Fish Hatchery's future remains uncertain Environmental groups file lawsuit against BLM over Archie Creek hazard trees Students and parents gathered outside Glide Middle School to protest mask mandate Online Polls Do you think Roseburg's new homeless shelter is in a good location? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Classifieds Sales Rep DUMP TRUCK DRIVER GIS ANALYST CITY ADMINISTRATOR /CITY RECORDER Special Sections Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Public Meetings Putin: Some troops near Ukraine leaving; dialogue to go on Sandy Hook families settle for $73M with gun maker Remington Ottawa police chief resigns amid trucker protest in capital Stocks gain ground, oil prices fall as Ukraine tensions ease Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.