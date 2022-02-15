DAYS CREEK — The New Hope Christian girls basketball team handed Camas Valley a 23-17 loss in a Skyline League South third-place tiebreaker on Monday night at Days Creek High School.

Ava Barnett, Jordan Zumhofe and Stephanie Chamberlain all scored six points for the Warriors (9-11 overall).

Julie Amos led the Hornets (9-13) with 12 points, seven coming in the third quarter.

Camas Valley will travel to Umpqua Valley Christian, while NHC will host Days Creek Tuesday in first-round league playoff games.

CAMAS VALLEY (17) — Julie Amos 12, Hamilton 1, Donahue, Stoffal, Wilson 2, Rh. Plikat, Ro. Plikat 2, Deng. Totals 7 3-9 17.

NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (23) — Ava Barnett 6, Stephanie Chamberlain 6, Jordan Zumhofe 6, Mathiesen, Metcalf 5, Converse, Buchanan, Drost. 11 1-7 23.

C. Valley;0;7;9;1;—;17

NHC;2;8;7;6;—;23

3-Point Shots — None. Total Fouls — C.V. 13, NHC 14. Fouled Out — Rh. Plikat.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

