New Hope Christian cruises past Riddle girls, 40-11

DONOVAN BRINK
The News-Review

Feb 1, 2023

GRANTS PASS — Ava Barnett scored 19 of her game-high 21 points in the first half as New Hope Christian blitzed visiting Riddle 40-11 in a Skyline League girls basketball game Tuesday night.

The host Warriors led 22-3 after the first eight minutes. Sammy Linton led Riddle with two baskets.

The Irish (2-19, 0-8 Skyline) hosts third-ranked North Douglas Friday.

RIDDLE (11) — Sammy Linton 4, Ay. Hildebrand 3, Mitchell 2, Watson 2, Au. Hildebrand, Pope, Bosse, McCurry, Sanderson-Perez. Totals 4 3-8 11.

NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (40) — Ava Barnett 21, Zumhofe 8, Roberts 5, Mathiesen 4, Converse 2, Martin, Drost. Totals 17 6-13 40.

Riddle;3;2;2;4;—;11
NHC;22;11;4;3;—;40

3-Point Goals — None. Total Fouls — Rid. 11, NHC 6.
