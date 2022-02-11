ELKTON — Freshman Ava Barnett scored eight of her 19 points in the fourth quarter, leading New Hope Christian past Elkton 42-39 in a Skyline League girls basketball game Friday night at Grimsrud Gym.

Meleka Byle had 12 points and Camille Peters scored 10 for the Elks (3-18, 1-11 Skyline North), who were outscored 20-9 in the fourth period.

"We got tired and they got energized (in the fourth)," Elkton coach Noah Miller said. "The last two minutes of the game were pretty wild."

Elkton ends the regular season at No. 4-ranked North Douglas Saturday.

NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (42) — Ava Barnett 19, Mathiesen 12, Zumhofe 7, Metcalf 4, Chamberlain, Converse, Crandall, Buchanan, Drost. Totals 19 0-3 42.

ELKTON (39) — Meleka Byle 12, Peters 10, Humphries 8, Block 5, K. Kruse 2, Ma. Byle 2, Humber, H. Kruse, Armstrong. Totals 17 4-12 39.

NHC;14;4;4;20;—;42

Elkton;8;7;15;9;—;39

3-Point Shots — NHC 4 (Mathiesen 2, Zumhofe 1, Barnett 1), Elk. 1 (Me. Byle). Total Fouls — NHC 17, Elk. 9. Fouled Out — Zumhofe.

