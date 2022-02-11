New Hope Christian rallies past Elkton, 42-39 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Feb 11, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ELKTON — Freshman Ava Barnett scored eight of her 19 points in the fourth quarter, leading New Hope Christian past Elkton 42-39 in a Skyline League girls basketball game Friday night at Grimsrud Gym.Meleka Byle had 12 points and Camille Peters scored 10 for the Elks (3-18, 1-11 Skyline North), who were outscored 20-9 in the fourth period."We got tired and they got energized (in the fourth)," Elkton coach Noah Miller said. "The last two minutes of the game were pretty wild."Elkton ends the regular season at No. 4-ranked North Douglas Saturday. NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (42) — Ava Barnett 19, Mathiesen 12, Zumhofe 7, Metcalf 4, Chamberlain, Converse, Crandall, Buchanan, Drost. Totals 19 0-3 42.ELKTON (39) — Meleka Byle 12, Peters 10, Humphries 8, Block 5, K. Kruse 2, Ma. Byle 2, Humber, H. Kruse, Armstrong. Totals 17 4-12 39.NHC;14;4;4;20;—;42Elkton;8;7;15;9;—;393-Point Shots — NHC 4 (Mathiesen 2, Zumhofe 1, Barnett 1), Elk. 1 (Me. Byle). Total Fouls — NHC 17, Elk. 9. Fouled Out — Zumhofe. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Four more UCC nursing students join lawsuit MOD Pizza coming to Roseburg Legislator files complaint against Skarlatos's veteran charity Jobs at In-N-Out, Grocery Outlet move close, beer-pizza merger Environmental groups file lawsuit against BLM over Archie Creek hazard trees Online Polls Do you think Roseburg's new homeless shelter is in a good location? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Classifieds Sales Rep DUMP TRUCK DRIVER GIS ANALYST CITY ADMINISTRATOR /CITY RECORDER Special Sections Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Elkton downs New Hope Christian, 48-30 North Douglas handles Powers, 75-20 Oakland gets even with Monroe, wins 45-26 New Hope Christian rallies past Elkton, 42-39 Page, Douglas upset No. 2 Cascade Christian, 74-66 Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.