WINCHESTER — The Umpqua Community College women's basketball team had to play a near-perfect game in order to have a chance of upsetting top-ranked Lane on Wednesday night.
The Riverhawks didn't come close.
Emma McKenney led five Lane players in double figures with 19 points and the Titans remained unbeaten on the season with an 87-61 whipping of the Riverhawks in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region game in the UCC gym.
Lane (19-0, 9-0 South) scored 35 points off 26 Umpqua turnovers and led by as many as 28 points to complete a season sweep of the Riverhawks (13-6, 5-4).
The Titans shot 50% (30-for-60) from the field and got 40 points from their reserves. Addi Melone finished with 16 points, Kendra McAninch scored 15, Bella Hamel had 13 and Maddie Bertsch added 10 for Lane.
"Obviously, they're the best team in the NWAC," Umpqua coach Dave Stricklin said. "They haven't had a close one all year, with the exception of one game (a five-point win over No. 3 Clackamas). Right now, they're by far the best team in the league.
"They have so many people who can score, and are averaging 93 points per game. It comes down to possessions, and to play with them you need stops and need to be able to score. We got it down to 10 (late in the third quarter), then had two bad shots and two more turnovers and gave them four extra possessions. Against good teams like that, you can't do that."
The Riverhawks trailed 43-29 at halftime despite shooting 54% from the field. UCC post Delfina Misiuna converted one of two free throws to make it 59-49 with 1:55 left in the third quarter, but Lane would score the next 12 points to hike their advantage to 71-49 with 9:05 remaining in the fourth and sealed the deal.
UCC had 15 of its 26 turnovers in the first half. The 'Hawks didn't attempt a single free throw in the opening two quarters before going 13 of 18 in the second half.
"There were some things we worked on in practice and didn't execute like we wanted to," Umpqua point guard Jalen Robles said. "We go way too fast (concerning the turnovers) ... we get too in our heads and rush things, especially me. That's our problem, we need to slow down."
Misiuna led UCC with 15 points and nine rebounds, while Victoria Hollingshead had 13 points, seven boards and two blocked shots. Shielteal Watah chipped in nine points, five coming from the charity stripe.
Lane is one game ahead of Clackamas (18-2, 8-1) in the league standings. Portland (13-7, 6-2) is third, and Umpqua and Linn-Benton (13-6, 5-4) are tied for fourth.
The Riverhawks have three games next week, starting in Oregon City Monday against Clackamas. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.
LANE (87) — Emma McKenney 9-13 1-1 19, Cooper 3-5 0-0 7, McAninch 4-5 6-10 15, Bertsch 3-13 2-4 10, Hamel 4-7 2-2 13, Ball 1-4 0-0 2, Melone 4-9 7-8 16, Newell 1-3 0-0 2, Scheppele 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 30-60 18-25 87.
UMPQUA (61) — Delfina Misiuna 5-7 5-6 15, Nelzen 2-5 0-0 4, Ramon 2-7 0-0 5, Hollingshead 5-11 3-6 13, Robles 2-3 0-0 6, Tonga 1-3 0-0 2, Fitzhugh 0-0 0-0 0, Watah 2-6 5-6 9, Amian 2-2 0-0 5, Sowell 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-46 13-18 61.
Lane;21;22;23;21;—;87
Umpqua;14;15;20;12;—;61
3-Point Shots — LCC 9-23 (Cooper 1-2, McAninch 1-1, Bertsch 2-7, Hamel 3-5, Melone 1-5, McKenney 0-2, Scheppele 1-1), UCC 4-15 (Nelzen 0-1, Ramon 1-5, Hollingshead 0-3, Robles 2-3, Watah 0-2, Amian 1-1). Total Fouls — LCC 22, UCC 20. Fouled Out — Ball, Tonga. Technical Fouls — LCC, Bertsch. Rebounds — LCC 22 (McKenney 7), UCC 26 (Misiuna 9). Assists — LCC 10 (McAninch, Bertsch 3), UCC 16 (Nelzen 4). Turnovers — LCC 13, UCC 26.
