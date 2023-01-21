For the second straight season, the Sutherlin High School girls basketball team had to work overtime to beat Brookings-Harbor at the Dog Pound in Sutherlin.
Senior guard Micah Wicks scored all four of the Bulldogs' points in the extra session as Sutherlin escaped with a 52-49 victory in a Far West League game on Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldogs (16-2, 7-0 FWL North) remained unbeaten in league play and won their 37th consecutive league contest dating back to 2019.
"We were lucky," Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said. "It's always been a battle between us, and their kids played really well and deserved to win the game. We just happened to make a couple of extra baskets."
The Bruins nearly upset Sutherlin a year ago, but lost 40-30 in double overtime.
"We made poor decisions the entire game (today)," Grotting said. "We were slow. Our communication was poor on defense, and we pride ourselves on that. We made some turnovers and they shot the ball well. We missed a lot of shots and credit to them (Bruins), their big kids (Ashlyn Schofield and Marissa Scott) took it to us."
Sutherlin led 26-17 at halftime but Brookings clawed its way back from a double-digit deficit in the second half, outscoring the Bulldogs 15-10 in the fourth quarter.
The Bruins hit five of their six 3-pointers in the second half. Rockette Marrington, who finished with 15 points, connected on a triple with under a minute left to tie up the contest. Sutherlin missed three potential game-winning field-goal attempts with under 10 seconds left.
Wicks — who poured in a school-record 50 points in Friday's win over St. Mary's at home (see story on D3) — made a 3-pointer and free throw in overtime, while the Bruins could only manage one free throw.
Wicks, the Class 3A Player of the Year in 2022, finished with 14 points, well below her scoring average. But senior guard Ava Gill came through with a career-high 17 points (three 3-pointers) and sophomore post Madison Huntley added 14.
Gill scored 15 points in the first half and Huntley had eight points in the fourth period.
"Ava kept us afloat today," Grotting said. "We sure needed her offense."
Schofield scored 16 points to lead Brookings (9-8, 5-3), which lost 40-36 at Douglas Friday. Scott had 13 points.
Sutherlin returns to league play Wednesday, hosting North Valley at 5:30 p.m.
"We have a lot to work on," Grotting said. "We need to show up and be ready to play every day."
BROOKINGS-HARBOR (49) — Ashlyn Schofield 16, Marrington 15, Scott 13, Babb 3, Muro 2, Bruce, Bauer, Hodges. Totals 19 5-10 49.
SUTHERLIN (52) — Ava Gill 17, Wicks 14, Huntley 14, Wagner 5, Vermillion 2, Edmonson, Gary, Ratledge, Kohler. Totals 21 5-11 52.
Brookings;6;11;16;15;1;—;49
Sutherlin;12;14;12;10;4;—;52
3-Point Goals — Bro. 6 (Marrington 3, Schofield 2, Babb 1), Suth. 5 (Gill 3, Wagner 1, Wicks 1). Total Fouls — Bro. 12, Suth. 12.
JV Score — Sutherlin 42, Brookings 21.
