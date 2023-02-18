SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin Bulldogs left no doubt with Lakeview on Saturday who's the better team heading into the Class 3A state girls basketball playoffs.
Senior guard Micah Wicks scored 12 of her game-high 20 points in the first half and the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs led from start to finish in a 57-41 victory over the No. 7 Honkers in a Far West League seeding game at the Dog Pound.
The matchup featured the winners of the FWL's two divisions, Sutherlin (25-2 overall) in the North and Lakeview (23-4) in the South.
"We wanted it really bad and it meant a lot to get this win," said senior guard Ava Gill, who got the Bulldogs going early offensively and finished with 12 points. "It was a lot of fun and we were going hard ... it was really physical and we matched their intensity. We had the lead and kind of just kept it."
The Bulldogs, who won 52-41 at Lakeview on Jan. 28, opened up a 14-3 lead after one quarter and led by as many as 21 points in the second half. The Honkers would get no closer than six over the last 16 minutes.
"We knew they would be the toughest team to beat, so we were going in there and getting after it," Wicks said. "We didn't really want to play these two playoff games (with Brookings-Harbor and Lakeview) because we'd already beaten everybody, but wanted to take both of these wins this weekend and get a home playoff game."
Sutherlin scored the opening nine points of the contest. Gill sparked the Bulldogs in the first quarter with eight points, contributing a pair of conventional three-point plays and scoring on a runner inside right before the buzzer. Wicks hit two 3-pointers in the period.
"We had that two or-three minute stretch in the second quarter where they cut it down to eight. The first time we played them they hit 15 shots and 12 were transition lay-ins," Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said. "Our whole focus today was to make them try to score out of the half court and for the most part we did a pretty good job of that."
Junior guard Paige Edmonson gave the Bulldogs a lift off the bench with eight points in the second half. Sophomore post Addyson Clark, who didn't start the game, contributed six points with four free throws and one basket.
Wicks and Gill each grabbed four rebounds.
"Ava has been playing really well. We kind of laugh this has been Ava's M.O. for four years," Grotting said. "She kind of takes November and December off and part of January she's on vacation. Then we start getting playoff Ava and playoff Ava has been really good the last three weeks.
"Paige just comes in and changes tempo. We got in foul trouble with the bigs, so we switched to a man-to-man press with Ava, Micah and Paige. That's three pretty good defensive guards to have to get around."
Free-throw shooting has been an Achilles' heel this season for the Bulldogs, but they made 79% (22-for-28) of their attempts Saturday.
Karlee Vickerman led the Honkers with 18 points, 14 in the second half.
Sutherlin will host an opponent to be determined in the first round of the playoffs Friday night. The Bulldogs are chasing their first state title since 2017 and sixth under Grotting.
"You always wish you had more time to get prepared for it, but I think we're in the best spot we could be in right now and I'm really confident," Wicks said.
LAKEVIEW (41) — Karlee Vickerman 18, McNeley 8, Strubel 6, Ke. Stratton 5, Ka. Stratton 2, Greenfield 2, Mendias, B. Shullanberger, Inzunza. Totals 15 10-17 41.
SUTHERLIN (57) — Micah Wicks 20, Edmonson 8, Gill 12, Clark 6, Wagner 5, Huntley 4, Gary 2, Vermillion, Ratledge. Totals 16 22-28 57.
Lakeview;3;14;10;14;—;41
Sutherlin;14;13;15;15;—;.57
3-Point Goals — Lake. 1 (Vickerman), Suth. 3 (Wicks 2, Gill 1). Total Fouls — Lake. 21, Suth. 16. Fouled Out — Greenfield, Strubel.
