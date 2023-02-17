No. 2 Sutherlin girls leave no doubt in 68-30 win over Brookings-Harbor DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Reporter Author email Feb 17, 2023 Feb 17, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SUTHERLIN — While it hasn’t been a mystery of whether the Sutherlin girls basketball team was going to make it to the state tournament, the Lady Bulldogs delivered an exclamation point Thursday night.The Bulldogs sprinted to a 27-6 lead after one quarter and buried visiting Brookings-Harbor 68-30 at the Dog Pound in a Far West League playoff game.“That was probably the best first half we’ve played all year,” said Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting, whose team led 41-19 at halftime. “This was a good time to start doing it.”Micah Wicks had a game-high 23 points and Madison Wagner scored 13 for Sutherlin, each hitting a trio of 3-pointers.“We just had good ball movement,” Grotting said. “It’s something we’ve been harping on in practice. Do less off of the dribble, do more off the pass.”That formula worked Thursday, with the Bulldogs nailing nine 3-pointers. Sutherlin (24-2 overall) will host No. 7 Lakeview (23-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday for the league’s No. 1 seed for the state playoffs.BROOKINGS-HARBOR (30) — Ashlyn Schofield 13, Marrington 7, Bruce 3, Scott 3, Bauer 2, Hodge 2, Muro, Hodges, Babb. Totals 9 7-8 30.SUTHERLIN (68) — Micah Wicks 23, Wagner 13, Huntley 8, Gill 7, Clark 4, Edmonson 5, Parsons 4, Ratledge 2, Gary 2, Vermillion, Gandy, Kohler, Waechter. Totals 22 15-23 68.Brookings 6 13 5 6 — 30Sutherlin 27 14 21 6 — 683-Point Goals — B.H. 5 (Schofield 3, Marrington 1, Bruce 1), Suth. 9 (Wagner 3, Wicks 3, Huntley 1, Gill 1, Edmonson 1). Total Fouls — B.H. 13, Suth. 12. Fouled Out — Schofield. Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Basketball Donovan Brink Reporter Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Update: All lanes on Interstate 5 reopens near Exit 124 following overturned semi-truck A frozen Diamond Lake offers some great ice fishing opportunities in Douglas County Death Notices for February 12, 2023 Roseburg man arrested on assault charges after fight Thomas Arthur Johnson Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Moisture the key to soils’ ability to sequester carbon, Oregon State research shows College Basketball Scores College Basketball Scores ATP World Tour Delray Beach Open Results Daytona 500 Winners
