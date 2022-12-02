No. 2 Sutherlin girls roll past Oakland 47-5 in Spelgatti Invitational DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Reporter Author email Dec 2, 2022 Dec 2, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SUTHERLIN — Micah Wicks scored 23 points and the No. 2-ranked Sutherlin Bulldogs breezed to a 47-5 win over Oakland on the first day of the Bill Spelgatti Invitational Friday at the Dog Pound.Sutherlin (1-0) sprinted to a 28-1 lead by the end of the first quarter. Leading 35-3 at halftime, the second half was played with a running clock.Josie Vermillion added seven points for the Bulldogs, while Madison Wagner scored six and Ava Gill five.Oakland had just two field goals in the game from Marley Woodword and Kalyn Bisciglio.Sutherlin will face Class 1A No. 3-ranked North Douglas in the championship game Saturday at 6:30 p.m., while Oakland faces Gold Beach at 2 p.m. OAKLAND (5) — Marley Woodword 2, Kalyn Busciglio 2, Fauver 1, Sigl, Richardson, Gardner, Henley, Williamson, Thacker, Williams, Mason. Totals 2 1-6 5.SUTHERLIN (47) — Micah Wicks 23, Vermillion 7, Wagner 6, Gill 5, Parson 2, Ratledge 2, Waechter 2, Gandy, Gary, Edmonson. Totals 22 3-11 47.Oakland;1;2;0;2;—;5Sutherlin;28;7;8;4;—;473-Point Goals — Oak. 0, Suth. 4 (Wicks 3, Vermillion 1). Total Fouls — Oak. 6, Suth. 9. Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sutherlin Bulldogs Oakland Sport Douglas Josie Vermillion Game Field Goal Second Half Donovan Brink Reporter Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Dachshund survives eight days in wilderness before being found by hunter Wrappin N Rollin to close doors Roseburg caregiver sentenced to 16 months for theft from patient Dream Center receives surprise donation Tino's Tacos gets a new home Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Free Agent Signings Investec South African Open Championship Par Scores Investec South African Open Championship Scores Seven county wrestlers win titles at Deven Dawson Memorial tournament North Douglas' Murphy, UVC's Amy Pappas make Class 1A all-state first team
