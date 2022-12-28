No. 3 North Douglas girls walk over Siuslaw, 56-5 DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Reporter Author email Dec 28, 2022 Dec 28, 2022 Updated 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BANDON — The North Douglas Warriors surrendered just two made baskets in a 56-5 rout of Class 3A Siuslaw at the Bandon Dunes Invitational Wednesday at Harbor Lights Middle School.The Warriors, ranked No. 3 in the most recent OSAAtoday Class 1A coaches poll, led 23-0 after one quarter and 36-2 at halftime.Maddy Vaughn scored a game-high 12 points for North Douglas (6-2) and Brooklyn Cyr chipped in 10.The Warriors were scheduled to face East Linn Christian at 3 p.m. Thursday. SIUSLAW (5) — Gilliam Norton 2, Sophia Montoya 2, Fontenot 1, Bush, Maldanado, Weber, McNiell, Bender. Totals 2 1-2 5NORTH DOUGLAS (56) — Maddy Vaughn 12, Cyr 10, McHaffie 7, Ward 7, Williams 6, Harkins 5, Rodgers 5, Decker 2, Leholm 2, Miller, Nash, Muse. Totals 26 2-3 56.Siuslaw;0;2;2;1;—;5N. Douglas;23;13;16;4;—;563-Point goals — Siu. 0, N.D. 2 (Harkins, Rodgers). Total Fouls — Siu. 10, N.D. 5. Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Douglas Warriors Nash Sport Rodgers Maddy Vaughn Harkins Leholm Decker North Donovan Brink Reporter Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Sutherlin School District is Hiring! Most Popular Winco Foods gets necessary permits to come to Roseburg Controversial leadership change shakes Roseburg Senior Center Insurance rate skyrocket in Oregon Oregon’s national park enters into annual pass agreement This Week in Obituaries Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Deputies seek driver in hit-and-run incident Driver runs over teen's foot in parking lot NCAA Women's Basketball Top 25 Schedule Death Notices for December 29, 2022 Roseburg city closures for the New Year holiday
