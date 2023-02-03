Coquille High School’s Alexi Lucatero attempts to dribble against Sutherlin's Madison Wagner (10), Ava Gill (4), Micah Wicks (2) and Josie Vermillion during first half play in Sutherlin on Friday. The Bulldogs won, 61-41.
SUTHERLIN — It took three quarters, but the Sutherlin girls basketball team finally found its identity when it mattered most.
The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs blew open a four-point ballgame in the final eight minutes, outscoring Coquille 20-4 in the final period for a 61-41 Far West League victory Friday night at the Dog Pound.
"It took a while to get going there," said Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting, whose team led 41-37 entering the fourth quarter. "We just weren't executing and they made us pay for our defensive mistakes. There was just no rhythm."
Coquille refused to go away, keeping its deficit within single digits until Sutherlin erupted in the fourth quarter.
Micah Wicks had seven points in the final period, Ava Gill and Addyson Clark added five each and Madison Wagner hit a key 3-pointer as the Bulldogs put the game on ice.
Wicks had a game-high 26 points to lead Sutherlin, who also got season highs in points and 3-pointers from Gill, who posted 16 points and hit four treys. Wagner finished with 10 points.
Despite Gill's offensive output, Grotting was more pleased with the senior guard's play on the other end of the floor.
"I can't say enough about her effort on defense tonight," Grotting said. "She played like a senior should."
Holli Vigue led Coquille (15-7, 7-4 FWL) with 21 points.
Pulling a 20-point win out of a touch-and-go game helped Sutherlin improve to 21-2 overall and, more importantly, 12-0 in the Far West North.
After the game, Grotting talked to his team about what the Bulldogs have dealt with for years.
"We're going to get everybody's best game," Grotting told his players. "We can't go out half-speed. It's great to close out a game like that, but if you let a team hang around, you never know what's going to happen.
"We're four weeks from the (Class 3A) state tournament. We can't afford to come out flat just thinking we're going to win."
Sutherlin has just two regular season games remaining, including a trip to Glide Wednesday.
