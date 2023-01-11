No. 3 Sutherlin girls roll past Glide, 61-21 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jan 11, 2023 Jan 11, 2023 Updated 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SUTHERLIN — The third-ranked Sutherlin girls basketball team took a 36-point halftime lead and finished with a 61-21 win over Glide in a Far West League game on Wednesday night at the Dog Pound.Senior guard Micah Wicks scored 15 points in limited playing time for the Bulldogs (11-2, 3-0 FWL). Madison Wagner and Madison Huntley each contributed eight points, while Ava Gill added seven."We tried to work on getting kids in some different positions," Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said. "We're blessed with a lot of talent, and it was fun to give the reserves a chance to play more."Freshman Clara Kercher led the Wildcats (1-8, 0-3) with a career-high 10 points and six rebounds. She made two 3-pointers. Sophomore Taylar Thingvall had seven points."The girls never gave up tonight," Glide coach Sandra Wright said. "They worked hard."Glide is scheduled to host No. 10 Coquille Friday. Sutherlin travels to Douglas Saturday. GLIDE (21) — Clara Kercher 10, Thingvall 7, Wright 4, Ranger, Beam, McCall, Burford, Groth, Jones, Murphy, Abeyta. Totals 8 2-4 21. SUTHERLIN (61) — Micah Wicks 15, Wagner 8, Huntley 8, Gill 7, Vermillion 6, Parsons 6, Ratledge 4, Kohler 3, Gary 2, Edmonson 2, Gandy, Waechter. Totals 26 5-14 61.Glide;8;0;6;7;—;21Sutherlin;27;17;12;5;—;613-Point Goals — Glide 3 (Kercher 2, Wright 1), Suth. 4 (Wicks, Gill, Vermillion, Huntley). Total Fouls — Glide 9, Suth. 7.JV Score — Sutherlin 46, Glide 14. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. 