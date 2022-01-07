As the season has rolled along, the North Douglas girls basketball team has gradually been finding its stride.
Such was the case Friday night as the Warriors blitzed visiting Umpqua Valley Christian 73-25 in Skyline League play in Drain, earning its eighth straight win.
North Douglas outscored the Monarchs 31-2 in the second quarter, utilizing a zone press which helped force 25 turnovers and provided additional playing time for the Warriors' reserves.
"Our press really gave them fits (in the second quarter)," North Douglas assistant coach Rocky Rodgers said. "And the upside is you can see they haven't hit their ceiling yet. There are still a lot of things to clean up, and as that happens these girls should be pretty exciting to watch in the next few weeks."
North Douglas is ranked No. 4 in the OSAA Class 1A coaches poll.
Senior guard Samantha MacDowell had a season-high 27 points and added five steals for North Douglas (9-2, 2-0 Skyline North). Savannah Harkins poured in 17 points and Brooklyn Williams had seven points, eight rebounds and five steals.
MacDowell and Harkins combined for seven 3-pointers. Freshman Brooklyn Cyr added six points and a team-high six steals for the Warriors.
Umpqua Valley Christian (5-2, 0-1 North) suffered its second consecutive loss after winning its first five games of the season. Sophomore Vienna Tornell led the Monarchs with 10 points and Tylie Bendele scored seven.
The Monarchs are scheduled to visit Elkton in league play Saturday. North Douglas is slated to visit Days Creek Tuesday.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (25) — Vienna Tornell 10, Bendele 7, Hu 2, Pappas 2, Elias 2, Frable 2, K. Stiles, Butler. Totals 11 3-9 25.
NORTH DOUGLAS (73) — Samantha MacDowell 27, Harkins 17, Williams 7, Cyr 6, As. Ward 4, L. Ward 4, McHaffie 4, Dill 2, Vaughn 2, Decker, Au. Ward, Rodgers. Totals 32 2-9 73.
