YONCALLA — Nichole Noffsinger had 24 points and six rebounds and Kenzie Walton added 16 points in Yoncalla's 53-37 win over Powers on Saturday in a Skyline League girls basketball game at Duncan Court.
Noffsinger and Walton each hit four 3-pointers as the Eagles ended the regular season 7-2 overall and 3-2 in the Skyline.
Freshman Kallie Krewson scored 14 points for the Cruisers (1-7, 0-4).
POWERS (37) — Kallie Krewson 14, Stallard 10, B. Krantz, E. Krantz 11, Blanton 2. Totals 13 4-4 37.
YONCALLA (53) — Nichole Noffsinger 24, Walton 16, Elam 1, Record, Van Loon 4, Martinez-Gray, Stevens 4, Potter 4. Totals 21 3-8 53.
Powers;9;8;4;16;—;37
Yoncalla;8;20;10;15;—;53
3-Point Shots — Pow. 7 (Stallard 2, Krewson 2, E. Krantz 3), Yon. 8 (Walton 4, Noffsinger 4). Total Fouls — Pow. 9, Yon. 9.
