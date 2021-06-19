YONCALLA — Nichole Noffsinger had 24 points and six rebounds and Kenzie Walton added 16 points in Yoncalla's 53-37 win over Powers on Saturday in a Skyline League girls basketball game at Duncan Court.

Noffsinger and Walton each hit four 3-pointers as the Eagles ended the regular season 7-2 overall and 3-2 in the Skyline.

Freshman Kallie Krewson scored 14 points for the Cruisers (1-7, 0-4).

POWERS (37) — Kallie Krewson 14, Stallard 10, B. Krantz, E. Krantz 11, Blanton 2. Totals 13 4-4 37.

YONCALLA (53) — Nichole Noffsinger 24, Walton 16, Elam 1, Record, Van Loon 4, Martinez-Gray, Stevens 4, Potter 4. Totals 21 3-8 53.

Powers;9;8;4;16;—;37

Yoncalla;8;20;10;15;—;53

3-Point Shots — Pow. 7 (Stallard 2, Krewson 2, E. Krantz 3), Yon. 8 (Walton 4, Noffsinger 4). Total Fouls — Pow. 9, Yon. 9.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.