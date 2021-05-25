DAYS CREEK — Sophomore Nichole Noffsinger scored 22 points and the Yoncalla girls basketball team handed Days Creek a 36-29 loss in a Skyline League game on Tuesday night.
Ali Van Loon scored six of her eight points at the free-throw line for the Eagles (2-0).
Fiona Ketchum led the Wolves (1-2) with 14 points and five steals. Bailey Stufflebeam and freshman Riley Crume each grabbed seven rebounds.
Yoncalla travels to Powers Thursday. D.C. is scheduled to host Rogue Valley Adventist on June 10.
YONCALLA (36) — Nichole Noffsinger 22, Walton 4, Elam 2, Record, Van Loon 8, Martinez-Gray, Stevens, Potter. Totals 13 7-17 36.
DAYS CREEK (29) — Fiona Ketchum 14, Wheeler 2, Leodoro 1, Jandura, Crume 4, Park, Berlingeri 4, Densen, Loiodici, Stufflebeam 4. Totals 12 4-11 29.
Yoncalla;8;10;11;7;—;36
Days Creek;9;4;8;8;—;29
3-Point Shots — Yon. 3 (Noffsinger), D.C. 1 (Ketchum). Total Fouls — Yon. 10, D.C. 15. Fouled Out — Ketchum.
