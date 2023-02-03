Noffsinger, Yoncalla girls get past Powers in overtime, 43-38 DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Reporter Author email Feb 3, 2023 Feb 3, 2023 Updated 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save YONCALLA — Nichole Noffsinger scored all seven of Yoncalla's points in overtime as the Eagles knocked off Powers 43-38 in a Skyline League girls basketball game Friday night at Duncan Court.Noffsinger, who scored a game-high 27 points on the night, hit 14 of 18 free throws in the game, including 5-for-8 from the stripe in the extra session.Kaydee Blanchfill add six points and six rebounds for the Eagles, while Ana Oliva pulled down a season-high seven rebounds.Yoncalla (7-14, 3-7 Skyline) visits Glide for a nonleague game Monday. POWERS (38) — Gracie Gregorio 11, Skylar Thompson 11, Swenson 10, Stallard 2, VanFossen 2, Krantz 2. Totals 15 6-8 38.YONCALLA (43) — Nichole Noffsinger 27, Blanchfill 6, Martin 4, Phillips 4, Ward 2, Oliva, Niemeier. Totals 12 15-19 43.Powers;7;6;11;11;2;—;38Yoncalla;7;6;10;12;7;—;433-point Goals — Pow. 2 (Gregorio 1, Thompson 1), Yon. 4 (Blanchfill 2, Noffsinger 2). Total Fouls — Pow. 14, Yon. 10. Fouled Out — Stallard. Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Basketball Golf Games And Toys Donovan Brink Reporter Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Lotus Media Group is Hiring for a Multimedia Sales & Marketing Consultant Most Popular Our People — Sutherlin man runs the 'Disneyland of RC cars' Death Notices for January 29, 2023 Police: Foster responsible for double murder Cindy Guido Barbara E. Owens Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News No. 3 Sutherlin girls pull away late for 61-41 win over Coquille Woody's big night leads Elkton boys past Camas Valley, 68-24 No. 22 Arizona 71, No. 14 UCLA 66, OT No. 22 Arizona 71, No. 14 UCLA 66, OT New Hope Christian edges Umpqua Valley Christian boys, 52-51
