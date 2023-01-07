Noffsinger, Yoncalla girls handle Pacific, 46-23 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jan 7, 2023 Jan 7, 2023 Updated 6 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PORT ORFORD — Nichole Noffsinger scored 23 points and the Yoncalla girls basketball team notched its first Skyline League win on Saturday, whipping Pacific 46-23.Noffsinger also had six rebounds and four steals. Kylie Ward contributed a career-high 16 points, six rebounds and four steals for the Eagles (5-8, 1-2 Skyline).Mikala Houck scored nine points for the Pirates (5-7, 0-2)."We played four full quarters. It was a good game," Yoncalla coach Jason Ellis said.Yoncalla will play at North Douglas Tuesday. YONCALLA (46) — Nichole Noffsinger 23, Ward 16, Martin 4, Phillips 3, Niemeier, Oliva, Sybrant. Totals 20 4-4 46.PACIFIC (23) — Mikala Houck 9, Selvy 6, Seufert 3, Colgrove 3, Sullivan 2, Davies, Heimann, McHargue, Phillips, Hernandez, H. Houck, Taylor. Totals 8 4-8 23.Yoncalla;13;12;8;13;—;46Pacific;5;5;3;7;—;233-Point Goals — Yon. 2 (Noffsinger, Phillips), Pac. 3 (Seufert, M. Houck, Colgrove). Total Fouls — Yon. 7, Pac. 13. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Nichole Noffsinger Steal Basketball Martin Douglas Tuesday Skyline Ward Yoncalla Sport Rebound Win Kylie Ward Basketball Team Mikala Houck Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Local church seeking a assistant pastor INSERTER Most Popular Labor of love: Big brother rebuilds heavenly little sister's dream car Death Notices for January 1, 2023 CHI Mercy Health welcomes first baby of the new year Two Douglas County men die in crash ‘This Place Rules’ is a uniquely American documentary Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 70, NEW MEXICO STATE 61 Cal Baptist 70, New Mexico St. 61 Bellarmine 75, Jacksonville St. 62 CAL STATE FULLERTON 79, HAWAI'I 72, OT Cal St.-Fullerton 79, Hawaii 72, OT
