YONCALLA — Sophomore Nichole Noffsinger posted a double-double as Yoncalla picked up a 30-26 win over Elkton on Monday in a nonleague girls basketball game.
Noffsinger finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds, hitting three 3-pointers in the first half. Ali Van Loon contributed eight points and eight rebounds for the Eagles (6-1, 3-1 Skyline League), who shot 81% (13-for-16) from the free-throw line.
Olivia Humphries led the Elks (2-4, 2-1) with eight points and Avree Block scored six.
Yoncalla plays at North Douglas and Elkton travels to Days Creek Friday.
ELKTON (26) — Olivia Humphries 8, Block 6, Williamson 4, Ma. Byle 4, Peters, A. Brar, Me. Byle 4. Totals 10 2-4 26.
YONCALLA (30) — Nichole Noffsinger 19, Walton 2, Elam 1, Van Loon 8, Stevens, Potter. Totals 7 13-16 30.
Elkton;7;6;3;10;—;26
Yoncalla;13;4;8;5;—;30
3-Point Shots — Elk. 4 (Block 2, Humphries 2), Yon. 3 (Noffsinger). Total Fouls — Elk. 14, Yon. 9.
